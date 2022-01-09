Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger proved to be a Box Office disaster as it failed to impress the audience with it’s storyline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 10:25
movie_image: 
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason

MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda’s most ambitious film ‘Liger’ which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year turned out to be the biggest disaster at the Box Office. The film also features Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film. But shockingly, Karan Johar and Vijay Derakonda weren’t too convinced to get Mike Tyson in the cameo.

Also Read: When I met Madhuri on 'Jhalak...' sets, it was like a reunion: Karan Johar

A fresh media report suggests that Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda were not willing to pay Rs 25 crore to Mike Tyson to play a cameo in the film. But it was director Puri Jagannadh who was “hell-bent" on getting Mike Tyson on board.

It’s now being reported that producers of Liger have suffered major losses as the film has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The report also states that the filmmaker has apparently promised to compensate for the loss.

Also Read: Shocking! Check out THESE B-town celebs Karan Johar once refused to work with

Recently, Liger producer Charmme Kaur spoke out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary situation’ at the moment. The Hindi version of Liger managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it only had limited screen count on Thursday. It had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores on Thursday.

Credit: News 18

Bollywood movies Vijay Deverakonda Mike Tyson Karan Johar Liger Ramya Krishnan Ronit Roy Ananya Panday TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 10:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: Oh No! Anuj feels helpless whereas Rakhi knows the hidden truth of Toshu
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama comes to know about Toshu’s affair
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama: Shocking! Rakhi questions Toshu about his extramarital affair in Mumbai; the Shah family is unaware
MUMBAI:Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui accepts that he has cheated while being in a relationship, and calls it one of the biggest regrets of his life
MUMBAI: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is all over the news ever since he won the show.  The standup comedian is...
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda’s most ambitious film ‘Liger’ which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year...
SEX APPEAL! Kate Sharma definitely knows how to raise temperatures in these hot and sensuous pictures
MUMBAI:  Kate Sharma is one such actress and a model who has made heads turn with her stylish avatar. The stunning diva...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Latest Video