Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason

MUMBAI : Vijay Deverakonda’s most ambitious film ‘Liger’ which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year turned out to be the biggest disaster at the Box Office. The film also features Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film. But shockingly, Karan Johar and Vijay Derakonda weren’t too convinced to get Mike Tyson in the cameo.

A fresh media report suggests that Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda were not willing to pay Rs 25 crore to Mike Tyson to play a cameo in the film. But it was director Puri Jagannadh who was “hell-bent" on getting Mike Tyson on board.

It’s now being reported that producers of Liger have suffered major losses as the film has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The report also states that the filmmaker has apparently promised to compensate for the loss.

Recently, Liger producer Charmme Kaur spoke out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary situation’ at the moment. The Hindi version of Liger managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it only had limited screen count on Thursday. It had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores on Thursday.

