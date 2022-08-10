Shocking! Vijay Devarakonda is getting trolled on his recent public appearance netizens are saying "Liger flop hone ke bad ye Kis Tarah Ke kapde pehan raha hai"

MUMBAI : Vijay Devarakonda is one name who defines the term mass hero, he is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors especially in down south. The actor has been giving some amazing masala movies in South which over the time have got love from the north audience as well. Recently the actor was seen in the movie Liger there which had Ananya Panday and it was directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie opened to mixed to negative response but it was a blockbuster in down south.

Vijay Devarakonda was spotted at the airport recently and it was reportedly said that he was travelling with his ex Rashmika Mandana at Maldives vacation, well nothing has been confirmed yet, but the public appearance and the outfit of the actor has been the talk of the town and is grabbing some major attention and comments from fans.

No doubt the actor was looking amazing in his outfit and people are not keeping calm but were praising the actor, but there are few people who did not like the appearance and the outfit of the actor and have started trolling him.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying after the movie liger got flopped at the BO, his appearance has changed completely and he is dressed completely wearied. Whereas many people are saying that after a movie getting rejected by the audiences he completely disappeared from the LimeLight and public appearances.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the fans and audience with regards to Vijay Devarakonda and on his dressing

