Shocking! Vivek Agnihotri gets trolled as he buys new house, netizens asks “Did you donate the money to the Kashmiri pandits where you have earned from”

MUMBAI : Director Vivek Agnihotri who is known for his movies like The Tashkent file and recent blockbuster of the Year The Kashmir Files is no doubt one of the finest filmmakers. We have seen director Vivek Agnihotri getting immense love from the fans for his movie The Kashmir Files which was based on Kashmiri Pandit issue.

No doubt director Vivek Agnihotri is one name which is there in everyone's mouth for his brilliant execution and putting light on the issue of Kashmiri pandits, recently the news of Vivek Agnihotri buying the new house is floating on social media which is grabbing the attention of the fans and the director is getting some negative response from the fans with this news.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that instead of buying a new luxurious house he should have donated that money to the needy Kashmiri pandits who are facing many issues. Whereas many people are commenting that ‘Kashmiri Pandits ka paisa hai’

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens for director Vivek Agnihotri on buying a new house, what are your views on these comments coming from the fans and audiences, do let us know in the comments section below.

