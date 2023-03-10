Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s business partner Sanjay Saha taken into custody for duping the actor of Rs 1.55 Crores

He then came to know about Sanjay Saha who was experienced in event management and film production. The duo met at a Mumbai hotel and Vivek made Sanjay his partner. Sanjay’s Nandita Saha, and his partner Radhika Nanda, eventually became partners and the company’s name changed to Anandita Entertainment LLP, now focusing on organizing events in the film industry and film production.
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI: In July, Vivek Oberoi had filed a police case against Vivek’s business partner for duping him for Rs 1.55 crores. Vivek alleged that Sanjay Saha, his mother Nandita Saha, and Radhika Nanda asked the actor to invest in a production company, and an event organizing company. The actor said that they used the money wrongfully for their own gains.  Vivek’s accountant had said, “The Oberois had floated a company named Oberoi Organics in 2017. Since it was not doing too well, they decided to first bring in the three accused as partners in the firm, then dissolve that business and convert it into an events business under the name of Anandita Entertainment.”

Sanjay has now been arrested by the MIDC police on 1st October and he will remain in judicial custody till the 7th of October. 

Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP was formed by Vivek and his wife Priyanka in 2017 for producing, buying, and selling organic products. As the demand for organic products started declining, the duo considered shutting shop. He then came to know about Sanjay Saha who was experienced in event management and film production. The duo met at a Mumbai hotel and Vivek made Sanjay his partner. Sanjay’s Nandita Saha, and his partner Radhika Nanda, eventually became partners and the company’s name changed to Anandita Entertainment LLP, now focusing on organizing events in the film industry and film production. Vivek invested RS 27 Lakhs in the business. Priyanka then resigned and Radhika Nanda became the new partner. 

Vivek then transferred 33.33% of his shares to "Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP after quitting Anandita entertainment and later further invested Rs 95,72,814 in "Anandita Entertainment LLP. The company then produced the film Ganshe starring Nawazuddin Siddiquie for which the latter was paid Rs 51 Lakhs. 

In April 2022 Vivek came to know that Sanjay has misused the funds of the company. He transferred Rs. 5 lakhs for life insurance in his mother's name and Rs. 10 lakhs to Radhika Nanda's account, calling it salary. He also used funds for buying jewelry and other personal items.

Ganshe was supposed to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and Sanjay informed the latter that they have formed a new firm called Anandita Studios Private Limited which is producing the film and Vivek was not informed about this. The accused pocked Rs 60 Lakhs meant to be paid to Vivek for his guest appearances in various events. 

Vivek;s advocate Prerak choudhary stated, “This is only the tip of the iceberg and there is much to follow. Sanjay Saha has not just duped our client, Vivek Oberoi, but also cheated several other celebrities. We thank the investigation authorities for looking into our complaint and taking prompt action and we are confident that truth will come out, law will take its own course and the accused would be punished as per law.”

Credit-FreePressJournal

