Shocking! “Wardrobe malfunction is the new fashion now”, netizens troll Esha Gupta for her fashion

Actress Esha Gupta is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her outfit at an event, check out the comments.
MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is known as one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans and audience with some beautiful performances in different movies. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Hindi film industry, who is known not only for her acting and movies, but also for her looks.
She has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her hotness. Recently, there is a video floating all over the internet where the actress was seen attending an event and attracting eyeballs of fans with her hot looks.

 


This video is getting viral and indeed, actress Esha Gupta is looking supremely hot in her outfit. Fans are cannot keep calm and are praising the actress for her looks and her outfit. But, there are few who are trolling the her for different reasons.

As we can see in the above comments, many suggest that it is a complete inappropriate outfit to be worn at an event. They also question her need to wear an outfit which makes her uncomfortable. To netizens, it seems like a wardrobe malfunction, which they suggest is a trend nowadays.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Esha Gupta? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

