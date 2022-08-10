Shocking! “Wardrobe malfunction is the new fashion now” netizens trolls Esha Gupta for her dressing

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is known as one of the most love and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema over the time she has been blessing the fans and audience with some of the beautiful performances in different movies, she is indeed one of the major head turners who is known not only for her acting and movies but also for her looks.

She has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her hotness and now there is a video which is floating all over the internet where the actress was seen attending an event and attracting the eyeballs of fans with her hot looks.



This video is getting viral all over the internet and indeed actress Esha Gupta is looking supremely hot in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm and are praising the actress for her looks and her dress, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Cannes 2023: Must Read! A look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the film festival

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is a complete inappropriate dress for an event, whereas as many people are saying that why to wear to wear such a uncomfortable dress that you have to adjust every time, many people are also saying that this was supposed to be the wardrobe malfunction at this at some point and now it is a fashion.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Esha Gupta, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ -Hotness alert! Here the times actress Heer Achhra raised temperature with her hotness



