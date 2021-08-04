Shocking! Was Yo Yo Honey Singh slapped by SRK?

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh was once one of the most sought-after rappers and singers in the industry. Even kids were singing his songs including 'Chaar Bottle Vodka'. But then came the downfall. There were rumours of him being bipolar and alcoholic and of Shah Rukh Khan slapping him. He went MIA for a few years.

When he made a comeback, things weren't the same. Yo Yo Honey Singh aka Hirdesh Singh, had hidden the fact that he was married. His wife has now alleged that he did so because he had 'casual sex with multiple women'. She also alleged that he would not take her on his tours.

Years ago, when he went missing from the showbiz, rumours started to float across he was slapped by Shah Rukh Khan for misbehaving during the tour concert for Happy New Year. Then, he didn't turn up for any of the events. While some said that Honey was drunk and he misbehaved, others said that they had a fight that eventually turned physical.

In an interview earlier, Shalini had rubbished all the reports and stated that the actor treated him like a younger brother.

"Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact, Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him. However, on seeing his condition, bhai kept telling him to take it easy and not to perform if he wasn’t being able to. Bhai asked Honey to take care of his health. He was very understanding."

"On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour," she had reportedly said.

Credits: India Times