Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or a dog show", netizens troll Sonnalli Seygall on bringing dogs at the reception party

MUMBAI: Actress Sonnalli Seygall no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry. She is currently grabbing attention of the fans as she recently tied a knot with restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani. Also, we have seen my celebrities attending the reception party of the actress held last night.

Having said that, this particular video of the actress is getting viral all over internet as she entered her reception party along with dogs. While some are appreciating her love for pets, many are trolling her for different reasons.

As we can see in the above comments, some suggest that she did this on purpose. They question her choice of bringing pet dogs for photoshoot. They comment that she does not know how to take care of them as she is not able to handle them properly.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Sonnalli Seygall on this video? Do let us know in the comment section below.

