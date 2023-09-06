Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party

MUMBAI: Actress Sonnalli Seygall no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, the actress is currently grabbing the attention of the fans as she has recently tied knot with restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani , also we have seen my new celebrities attending the reception party of the actress held last night

Having said that this particular video of the actress getting viral all over internet a she entered her reception party along with the dogs, this video has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side where the people are praising and appreciating the actress for her cuteness with her pets on the other hand many people are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she is doing all these things on purpose, what is the reason to get the pet dogs during the photoshoot, whereas many people are saying that she does not know how to take care of them, she is not able to handle them.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Sonnalli Seygall on this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

