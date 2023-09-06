Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party

Actress Sonnalli Seygall is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest video which is getting viral all over the internet check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 14:48
movie_image: 
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI:  Actress Sonnalli Seygall no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, the actress is currently grabbing the attention of the fans as she has recently tied knot with restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani , also we have seen my new celebrities attending the reception party of the actress held last night

Having said that this particular video of the actress getting viral all over internet a she entered her reception party along with the dogs, this video has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side where the people are praising and appreciating the actress for her cuteness with her pets on the other hand many people are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, she writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she is doing all these things on purpose, what is the reason to get the pet dogs during the photoshoot, whereas many people are saying that she does not know how to take care of them, she is not able to handle them.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Sonnalli Seygall on this video, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Sexy! Check out the times actress Avantika Mishra raised temperatures with her hot looks

Sonnalli Seygall Sonnalli Seygall troll BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Sonnalli Seygall fans SONNALLI SEYGALL MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 14:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Determination! Sahiba forced to leave Angad, Sahiba refuses to give up
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Heartbreak! Sahiba held guilty for Angad's deadly condition, Manbeer and Daarji stand against Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party
MUMBAI:  Actress Sonnalli Seygall no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, the actress is...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Madhumalti questions Damayanti's authority, Suriilii angry with Shivendra
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
“Jee Karda is a fun slice of life with a touch of drama…” Tamannaah Bhatia spills beans about her upcoming show, Jee Karda
MUMBAI :Prime Video has recently unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of the much-talked-about series,  Jee Karda....
Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.
MUMBAI :Star Bharat, India's leading entertainment channel, is all set to enthrall its viewers with a power-packed...
Recent Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Is this a wedding reception or the dog show" netizens trolls Sonnalli Seygall on getting dogs at the reception party
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kajol
What! Kajol deletes all her social media posts, she writes, ‘facing one of the toughest trials of her life’
Gadar 2
Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what film business expert has to say
Avantika Mishra raised temperature with her hot looks
Sexy! Check out the times actress Avantika Mishra raised temperatures with her hot looks
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its first week; all eyes on week two
new release date and Animal gets postponed
Must Read! OMG 2 gets a new release date, Animal gets postponed
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie titled Empire
Exclusive! Asur 2 actress Kasturi Banerjee roped in for movie 'Empire'