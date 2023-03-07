Shocking! A well known Hindi Film actor’s driver murdered by his son, investigation underway

A Bollywood actor’s 53 year old driver was killed by his 24 year old son in a fit of rage.
MUMBAI :The Hindi film industry has made stories to tell. From real to reel, there is always something intriguing and fascinating. However at times what comes out from it can also be shocking and this recent incident will leave you completely disturbed.

A Bollywood actor’s 53 year old driver was killed by his 24 year old son in a fit of rage. The youngster apparently had a grudge against him for scolding him earlier and thus resorting to this shocking behavior. The injured man was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away during his treatment in a hospital.

A case has been filed against the actor’s son under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident occurred 3 days back as per the cops when the deceased was attacked with an iron rod at his house in Andheri. As per reports, the son was angry at his father for scolding him for not doing any job and wasting his time.

The investigation is currently underway.

Credit-DNA

 

