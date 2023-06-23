Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting industry, over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her movies but also with her public appearances and cuteness.

Recently the actress Kiara Advani was seen attracting the eyeballs of the fans and attracting the eye balls as she stepped out for movie promotion and was clicked around the city. This particular video is getting viral all over the internet as she was looking supremely beautiful in her white outfit.

also read Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

But there ae few people who were not happy with the dressing style of the actress and they started trolling the actress,check out the coming below

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they did not like the Dress of the actress and what has happened to her dressing sense, whereas many people are saying that Uorfi Javed's designer had designed this dress. Also many people are saying that the actress is looking very cute but the dress is not at all good for her.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for actress Kiara Advani, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details