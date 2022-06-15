Shocking! This is what Shakti Kapoor did when Shraddha Kapoor decided to move in with Farhan Akhtar

Shraddha and Farhan starred in the 2016 film Rock On 2. Then, several reports claimed that both stars came closer to each other during the shoot of the film and started living together.

 

MUMBAI: Shraddha and Farhan starred in the 2016 film Rock On 2. Then, several reports claimed that both stars came closer to each other during the shoot of the film and started living together. However, what left everyone shocked was when reports of Shakti Kapoor dragging the Baaghi 3 actress out of Farhan’s house surfaced online.

Shraddha is one of the most down-to-earth actresses in Bollywood. Her sweet nature is admired by her fans. Not only that, she’s also an obedient daughter and father Shakti Kapoor often appreciates her in his interviews. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when her father dragged her out of her alleged boyfriend and actor Farhan Akhtar’s house after she decided to move in with him.

Shraddha is massively popular on social media. She tries not to stir controversies and is often hailed for her grounded nature by her fans.

When Shraddha decided to move in with her then-beau Farhan during Rock On 2 days, this didn’t go well with her father Shakti Kapoor, who reached the actor’s apartment and dragged the actress home. She didn’t want to create a scene and quietly went home with her father.

Later, both the Baaghi actress and her father Shakti dismissed the rumours.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs. Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the police as and when called.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video