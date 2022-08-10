Shocking! "What is she wearing", netizens troll Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time with her amazing, she has created has strong mark in the hearts and mind of the fans. She has been ruling the hearts not only with her acting, but also with her fashion sense.

No doubt, fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress. Having said that, this latest video of the actress Deepika Padukone is getting viral all over internet as she was clicked at the airport. She is looking very unique, which grabbed the attention of the fans. They shower lots of love on this unique style, but there are a few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

also read Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

According to the comments, some cannot understand her outfit. They question her heavy clothes, despite of have a warm weather in Mumbai. Some comment that her fashion sense is getting inspired from husband Ranveer Singh.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Deepika Padukone and how did you like her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say