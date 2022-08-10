Shocking! "What is she wearing" netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time with her amazing contribution she has created has strong mark in the hearts and mind of the fans, she has been ruling the hearts of fans not only with her acting about also with her fashion sense.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having said that this latest video of the actress Deepika Padukone is getting viral all over internet as she was clicked at the airport, and indeed she is looking completely different in her unique way of styling and she is grabbing the attention of the fans, the fans also are not keeping calm and loving the outfit, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

also read Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what is she wearing, what is the purpose of wearing such a heavy cloths in Mumbai where it is not at all cold, whereas many people are saying that her fashion sense is getting inspired by husband Ranveer Singh.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Deepika Padukone and how did you like her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say