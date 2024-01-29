Shocking! "What the hell she is wearing” Netizens trolls actress Rashi Khanna on this latest video

There are many comments all over the internet where we can see actress Rashi Khanna is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her fashion,check out the video and the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 15:41
Rashi Khanna

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Rashi Khanna has been grabbing the attention of the fans and getting lot of love from the audience all across the languages, she is indeed one of the most followed and most loved actresses we have been always looked up to when it comes to defining some hotness and fashion goals.

No doubt she is one of the major head turners and one name that has manage to grabbed the attention of the fans and made our head turns with her amazing fashion, she was clicked around the city recently and indeed she is looking super hot in her outfit, on one side by the fans are praising the actress, on the other hand there a many people who are trolling her with regards to her dressing.

Also read- Rashi Khanna says her 'Farzi' character will resonate with women at large

Have a look at the comments

 

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that they are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress,many people are saying what the hell she is wearing, why cant she be dressed up properly, and many people are also saying that what is the purpose of wearing such kind of dress. Well, many are also comparing her with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion.

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Rashi Khanna and her fashion and how they will you rate her fashion, do let us know in the comments section below 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Mesmerizing! Rashii Khanna in her latest photoshoot is sure to make you fall in love with her, check it out

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 15:41

