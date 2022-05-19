Shocking! When Aamir Khan’s picture was displayed instead of a murderer in a news by an unnamed Pakistani news channel.

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most humble and talented actors of Bollywood. When it comes to being part of films with praise-worthy and intellectually stimulating content, one can always rely on the actor to perfectly deliver. The actor however, found himself in a hilarious situation when back in 2020, a Pakistani news channel had reported a piece of news with his picture accidently.

A piece of news was flubbed when Aamir Khan’s picture was displayed instead of that of a double-murder accused and it had sent the Netizens in a tizzy over the incident. The accused was, ‘MQM leader Amir Khan’ and not Aamir Khan, our very own Bollywood superstar. The image of the actor was displayed instead of the real culprit.

The news was taken down and the mistake was soon rectified. However, another journalist, Naila Inayat, soon picked up on it and tweeted about the same. Even after the post went viral, there was never an apology issued, nor did Aamir Khan ever speak anything relating the matter.

Many reactions erupted about the news and some netizens took to twitter and wrote, “You guys are more comedy than a comic books,” Someone else wrote, “Pakistani news channel hai, kuch bhi kar sakta hai.”

Aamir Khan will soon be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that is a remake of the movie- Forrest Gump, that starred Tom Hanks. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and we are very excited to see how it will unfold.

