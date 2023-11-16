Shocking! When Akshay Kumar took a dig at Hollywood star Tom Cruise for his stunts

We have come across a video where we see actor Akshay Kumar commenting on why he is not doing stunts like Tom Cruise in movies, have a look
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Actor Akshay Kumar, the khiladi of Indian cinema has been performing some great stunts over the time in his movies. Well indeed, he is one daredevil actor in India who has been doing his stunts on his own in his movies.

Many a times, we have seen our movies and our stunts have been compared with Hollywood and especially Actor Akshay Kumar has got comments like why he is not doing stunts like Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Well now there is a video we have come across, where the actor has been addressing these statements, have a look.

As we see, Akshay Kumar said we don't do such stunts because there are many challenging things. We run short of budget in Indian cinema. Also it takes a lot of time and by that same time we can finish 2 full movies with the same cost of creating and practicing the stunt.

What are your views on these statements of the actor Akshay Kumar, do let us know in the comment section below.

