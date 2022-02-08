Shocking! When Gulshan Grover did not get a Visa and the reason was Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The Badman of Bollywood Gulshan Grover has indeed contributed immensely to the Bollywood industry, we have been some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Gulshan Grover which has made a strong mark not only at the box office of India but in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Known for his negative image Gulshan Grover has encountered many small incidents where he was judged by his image. Recently the actor was seen in a talk show The Kapil Sharma show promoting his web series Your Honor season 2, where the actor revealed how he was once not given Visa and the reason was Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "I was facing pressure because I had never done OTT before" Gulshan Grover on his digital debut)

Gulshan Grover said that he was on his way to shoot for an American movie and he was flying to his location with a halt in Casablanca, after reaching Casablanca the halt was for a long time he decided to get a per day Visa and to explore the place but he was not given visa and the flight attendant told him that he has hit Shahrukh Khan in the movie and she will not give him a visa.

Yes this was the reason actor Gulshan Grover was not given visa because of his onscreen image. Indeed this is one of the shocking events which happened with the actor Gulshan Grover, no doubt it is the hard work and dedication of the actor which creates the long lasting impact in the hearts and minds of the fans..

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Airport spotted! Shahid Kapoor's Uber cool Looks, Madhuri Dixit's stylish avatar, Vivek Dahiya receives wife Divyanka, and more...)