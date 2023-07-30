Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’

In a recent interview, Kalki revealed how some people assumed that she carried drugs with her simply because she is a white girl. Speaking about her experience of being a white girl growing up in India..
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Kalki Koechlin

MUMBAI : Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest actresses we have today in the Hindi film industry. Her performances in  critically acclaimed films like Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Shaitan and many more, have helped her carve a niche for herself in the acting space. Her performance and screen presence always lights up the screen.

Also Read-https:Kalki Koechlin talks about her content cravings in ‘My Hotlist on Hotstar Premium’

In a recent interview, Kalki revealed how some people assumed that she carried drugs with her simply because she is a white girl. Speaking about her experience of being a white girl growing up in India, Kalki said, “I saw it (patriarchy) from very young, because I was always asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group, so it was like that loose morals, white girl phenomenon. They see Baywatch and think that every white girl must be like that. Just like forwardness. And then the minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like 'Akka, sister', you know. Suddenly their perspective of you changes just because you speak in their language.”

Speaking of being made conscious of her looks, Kalki said, “And then you get comments like, don’t smile too much, your teeth are too big, you get comments on your body and you get stuff like that said to you and so you become ultra conscious. I remember this make-up artist, I was 24 at that time and he said, ‘I can’t do the eye liner on your eyes because there are too many wrinkles.”

Also Read-https:Konkana Sen Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Kalki Koechlin; Talented Actors-Turned-Writers From Small TownsSpeaking of her casting couch experience, Kalki revealed, “There was a film I did an audition for and I really liked and they called me back and said that you just need to meet the producer. So, I met the producer in his office with the blinds down and he said, ‘So, you know this is going to be your big opportunity. You are going to make it with this and I would really like to know you better. Can we go for dinner?’ I got the drift of it and said, ‘Listen, it’s not for me. I am not into that.”

On the personal front, Kalki is now a mother to 3 year old daughter Sappho with partner Guy Hershberg. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday 

Kalki Koechlin Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Dev D Margarita with a Straw Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Gully Boy Shaitan That Girl In Yellow Boots Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Oh no! Garv and Titli get into an argument, former meets with an accident
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj overhears Kavya's confession to Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! Remembering the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna
MUMBAI: We honour the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, who graced the silver screen with his enigmatic presence, charisma...
What! When halak Dikhla Jaa 7 host Maniesh Paul broke down due to no work; “I didn’t even have money to pay rent”
MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment business. Form Micky Virus to Jug...
Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’
MUMBAI : Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest actresses we have today in the Hindi film industry. Her performances in  ...
Junooniyatt: Face-off! Elahi and Jahaan come face-to-face finally
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Recent Stories
Rajesh Khanna
Must read! Remembering the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajesh Khanna
Must read! Remembering the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, Rajesh Khanna
failed relationships
What! When Salman Khan revealed that he blames no one but himself for all his failed relationships
Adnan Sami
Shocking! Zeba Bakhtiar opens up about her custody battle with Adnan Sami: “I lost my mind”
Rekha and Jaya Bachchan
Really! When Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s affectionate hug at an award function broke the internet, watch viral video
Yogita Bihani
Throwback! Yogita Bihani opens up about her experience working with Salman Khan on the show 'Dus Ka Dum'
Nora Fatehi
Exclusive! “I try to make my performance shine out and not get typecast as the item girl” - Nora Fatehi