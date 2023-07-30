Shocking! When Kalki Koechlin revealed people assumed that she is a drug user because she is a ‘white girl’

MUMBAI : Kalki Koechlin is one of the finest actresses we have today in the Hindi film industry. Her performances in critically acclaimed films like Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Shaitan and many more, have helped her carve a niche for herself in the acting space. Her performance and screen presence always lights up the screen.

Also Read-https:Kalki Koechlin talks about her content cravings in ‘My Hotlist on Hotstar Premium’

In a recent interview, Kalki revealed how some people assumed that she carried drugs with her simply because she is a white girl. Speaking about her experience of being a white girl growing up in India, Kalki said, “I saw it (patriarchy) from very young, because I was always asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group, so it was like that loose morals, white girl phenomenon. They see Baywatch and think that every white girl must be like that. Just like forwardness. And then the minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like 'Akka, sister', you know. Suddenly their perspective of you changes just because you speak in their language.”

Speaking of being made conscious of her looks, Kalki said, “And then you get comments like, don’t smile too much, your teeth are too big, you get comments on your body and you get stuff like that said to you and so you become ultra conscious. I remember this make-up artist, I was 24 at that time and he said, ‘I can’t do the eye liner on your eyes because there are too many wrinkles.”

Also Read-https:Konkana Sen Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Kalki Koechlin; Talented Actors-Turned-Writers From Small TownsSpeaking of her casting couch experience, Kalki revealed, “There was a film I did an audition for and I really liked and they called me back and said that you just need to meet the producer. So, I met the producer in his office with the blinds down and he said, ‘So, you know this is going to be your big opportunity. You are going to make it with this and I would really like to know you better. Can we go for dinner?’ I got the drift of it and said, ‘Listen, it’s not for me. I am not into that.”

On the personal front, Kalki is now a mother to 3 year old daughter Sappho with partner Guy Hershberg. She was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday