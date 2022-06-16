Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Singh is known for her charm and for being a part of one of the biggest clans of the Bollywood industry, the Kapoors. She tied the knot with late actor Rishi Kapoor in 1980. While the late star was 26, Neetu was just 21 when they both decided to spend life with each other. They were one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood who always left the audience impressed with their chemistry and strong bond.

Neetuji has been quite expressive about her affection for her late husband ever since he passed away in the year 2020. But did you know that there was a time when there were strong rumours about domestic abuse in the Kapoor household and a police complaint was also allegedly filed?

Also read Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

According to a report, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s marriage came with issues of their own, and one of the most prominent ones was the former’s drinking habit. There were several speculations about the couple being involved in domestic abuse and one of them suggested that Neetuji even left the house after one such incident.

Since she was not an active actress at that time, the same report suggests that Neetu Singh opened up a salon of her own to meet her financial needs. However, the fight did not last long as within the next few days, Neetuji and Rishi Kapoor sorted out their differences and she started living with him again.

Neetu Singh often posts about her fondest memories with Rishi Kapoor on social media, and some of them even go viral within minutes. She has lately been busy promoting her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo.

The Rishi-Neetu pairing is one of the most beloved in Hindi cinema, and the 1970s belonged to them, with movies like Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Zinda Dil.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi