Shocking! When Salman Khan reacted on Aishwarya Rai’s physical violence accusations: “Don’t Think She’d survive it”

There have been several reports in the past that Salman and Aishwarya broke up because he physically abused her.
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. More than his professional life, Salman’s personal life has always made more headlines. From rumors of dating Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, the actor’s love life has been a talking point for years. 

There have been several reports in the past that Salman and Aishwarya broke up because he physically abused her. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor broke his silence on it when a journalist asked him if he has raised his hand on a women and he said, “Now the woman has said that I have now let it go. There was a journalist who asked me this a long time ago. He said that I’ve hit a woman. So I just banged the table. He goes startled. The table nearly broke. I said ‘now if I hit somebody, It’s obviously going to be a fight. I am gonna be angry.”

Salman further clarified, “I am going to, you know, forgot a whack, I am gonna give her like my best shot. I don’t think she survived it. So, no it’s not true. And I don’t know for what reason that was said but let it go.”

Netizens didn’t seem to be convinced. One wrote, “Bhai's acting in 2000s was just” another wrote, ‘Wow. What a misogynistic response”, another wrote, “Abe aisi acting movie me bhi kiya karo bhoii”

Check out the interview here;

Salman’s ex Somy had previously revealed that the 8 years that they were together was hell for her and Salman was abusive toward her.  Salman was also rumored to be dating Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif later. Salman’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani is the only one who maintains a cordial relationship with the Kick actor so far.

