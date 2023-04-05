Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other actors didn’t let their fans click pictures with them

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Bollywood superstars have a huge fan following. But, sometimes it happens that celebs are not in a mood or fans misbehave with them due to which they don’t let the fans click pictures with them.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who didn’t let their fans click pictures with them...

Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, a video of Shah Rukh Khan went viral in which he is seen pushing a fan hand while the fan is trying to click a selfie with him. While some say that he was waving to another fan and the guy put his hand in between, some netizens feel that SRK had got an attitude after the success of Pathaan.

Akshay Kumar

Many years ago, a video of Akshay had gone viral in which a fan touched his hair and tried to click a picture with him. The actor was upset with the fans' behaviour and pushed his hands behind. Sometimes fans also need to know their boundaries.

John Abraham

Not once, but multiple times it has happened that John Abraham lost his cool while a fan was clicking pictures with them. It looks like maybe John doesn’t like selfies.

Salman Khan

A few years ago, Salman Khan had become angry at a fan who was trying to click a selfie with him at the airport. He was so angry that he actually took away his phone.

