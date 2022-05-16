Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most popular actor in the Hindi Film Industry. Often referred as “King Khan” and "Baadshah of Bollywood," he has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:19
movie_image: 
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most popular actor in the Hindi Film Industry. Often referred as “King Khan” and "Baadshah of Bollywood," he has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films. He married Gauri Khan in 1991 and has three children, son Aryan Khan, son AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

SRK enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. His fans worship him for his cool nature and for being a beautiful human being. However, it was previously reported that the superstar of Bollywood had once lost his cool and broke many things in his house Mannat.

Acolumnist named Khalid Mohamed had mentioned Shah Rukh Khan losing his cool on a bunch of journalists and ended up trashing his house.

Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

In his column, Khalid went on to report an incident that took place in Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat. The columnist claimed that a source revealed how SRK had invited a couple of journalists to his home and that the actor was yelling at them at the top of his voice. Khalid mentioned the reason for it was that a particular leading paper had carried an unnamed report that spoke about the actor and his wife Gauri Khan opting for a surrogate child and wanting to do a gender determination test.

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been in the news even more than usual lately, partly thanks to their children. Their daughter Suhana Khan makes her acting debut in The Archies, and the poster and teaser of the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film dropped recently.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Koimoi

King Khan SRK Mannat Gauri Khan Aryan Khan AbRam Suhana Entertainment Bollywood actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Shocking! Rajvardhan breaks Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's relationship, announces divorce!
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai and Virat’s consummation, Jagtap marks his entry
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
HotMess! Karan Sharma looks dapper in these western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Latest Video