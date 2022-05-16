Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most popular actor in the Hindi Film Industry. Often referred as “King Khan” and "Baadshah of Bollywood," he has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films. He married Gauri Khan in 1991 and has three children, son Aryan Khan, son AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

SRK enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. His fans worship him for his cool nature and for being a beautiful human being. However, it was previously reported that the superstar of Bollywood had once lost his cool and broke many things in his house Mannat.

Acolumnist named Khalid Mohamed had mentioned Shah Rukh Khan losing his cool on a bunch of journalists and ended up trashing his house.

Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

In his column, Khalid went on to report an incident that took place in Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat. The columnist claimed that a source revealed how SRK had invited a couple of journalists to his home and that the actor was yelling at them at the top of his voice. Khalid mentioned the reason for it was that a particular leading paper had carried an unnamed report that spoke about the actor and his wife Gauri Khan opting for a surrogate child and wanting to do a gender determination test.

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been in the news even more than usual lately, partly thanks to their children. Their daughter Suhana Khan makes her acting debut in The Archies, and the poster and teaser of the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film dropped recently.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Koimoi