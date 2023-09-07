Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor defended his film Kabir Singh saying “Are we all perfect human beings?”; says he regretted doing Padmaavat

Kabir singh

MUMBAI:  Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Also Read-Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse and “everyone deserves a second chance in love”

Kabir Singh was a blockbuster hit but many felt that the protagonist was an aggressive man who was physically violent to his love played by Kiara Advani. 

Speaking about the film to a news portal, Shahid said, “When Kabir Singh released, so many people refused to accept that the film is being liked by the audience. If people are liking the film, who are you to say, ‘How dare you make a film like this?’ You guys are sitting on your pedestal and asking how dare you like the film?)’ I was like, how dare? Logo ko achi lag rahi hai.”

He added, “My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child, I understand what you are talking about. But it was just about a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive guy.”

Also Read-Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of December

Shahid further spoke about doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat where he had a very small role. He said, “Because I think everybody was fantastic in that film, they did a lovely job. But at times I did feel, why did I do this film.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- DNA

Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Padmaavat
