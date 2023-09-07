Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about seeing physical abuse as a kid

MUMBAI :Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse and “everyone deserves a second chance in love”

Kabir Singh was a blockbuster hit but many felt that the protagonist was an aggressive man who was physically violent to his love played by Kiara Advani. He told a news portal, “I've seen physical abuse as a child. I understand what you're talking about. But it was just a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive, disturbed guy. And stuff like that happens on a day-to-today basis.”

Shahid further said, “My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everyone deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. If you're saying, ‘This guy is a great guy! He did everything right.’ Nobody said that. You go see the promo, every line in that promo says, ‘He’s disturbed. He's a problem. He has anger management issues. He cannot be accepted by society, and he is self-destructive. So right at the beginning of the promo, you're establishing that this is a film about this kind of a character. At no point was he said to be this great guy. But I guess (for) some people, it becomes about right and wrong. But I feel all kinds of things happen in life, and we can show them.”

Credit- HindustanTimes