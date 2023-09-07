Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about seeing physical abuse as a kid

MUMBAI :Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Also Read- Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

Shahid however received a little bit of criticism for his film Kabir Singh in 2019, which seemed to glorify physical abuse of women. He told a news portal that he himself has been a victim of physical abuse and “everyone deserves a second chance in love”
Kabir Singh was a blockbuster hit but many felt that the protagonist was an aggressive man who was physically violent to his love played by Kiara Advani. He told a news portal, “I've seen physical abuse as a child. I understand what you're talking about. But it was just a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive, disturbed guy. And stuff like that happens on a day-to-today basis.”

Also Read- Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of December

Shahid further said, “My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everyone deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. If you're saying, ‘This guy is a great guy! He did everything right.’ Nobody said that. You go see the promo, every line in that promo says, ‘He’s disturbed. He's a problem. He has anger management issues. He cannot be accepted by society, and he is self-destructive. So right at the beginning of the promo, you're establishing that this is a film about this kind of a character. At no point was he said to be this great guy. But I guess (for) some people, it becomes about right and wrong. But I feel all kinds of things happen in life, and we can show them.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

