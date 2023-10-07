Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about the MMS leak with ex girlfriend Kareena Kapoor: “It destroyed me”

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Shahid worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Fida in 2004 and sparks flew between and they started dating. Unfortunately a clip of them kissing in a nightclub spread like wildfire and made headlines. Speaking of the incident Shahid said, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya (what has this happened) and what is going on, and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle, this happens.”

Shahid further said that now no one is interested in his personal life since he is married with kids. He says the younger generation has to watch out, “I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it. So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Now I am married, I have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on.”

