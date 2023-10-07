Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about the MMS leak with ex girlfriend Kareena Kapoor: “It destroyed me”

Shahid worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Fida in 2004 and sparks flew between and they started dating. Unfortunately a clip of them kissing in a nightclub spread like wildfire and made headlines.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Also Read-Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

Shahid worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Fida in 2004 and sparks flew between and they started dating. Unfortunately a clip of them kissing in a nightclub spread like wildfire and made headlines. Speaking of the incident Shahid said, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya (what has this happened) and what is going on, and of course it affects you a lot. At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle, this happens.”

Also Read-Must read! December gets crowded as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releases in the same month; check out the releases this year in the month of December

Shahid further said that now no one is interested in his personal life since he is married with kids. He says the younger generation has to watch out, “I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it. So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Now I am married, I have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- DNA

Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Fida Kareena Kapoor Khan Jab We Met Padmaavat Jersey Udta Punjab Haider Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manish slaps a legal notice on the Birlas
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
HOTNESS! Check out some of Nyrraa Banerji’s Glam clicks
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Rishi determined to not let Lakshmi marry Vikrant
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
The Trial and more
Interesting! Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week; Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, The Trial and more
Rani Mukerji
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji
Hansa Singh
Hansa Singh: In this competitive world, not being able to give time to your partner is the biggest bummer in any relationship
Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey
Somy Ali shares how N.N. Sippy made the best use of monsoon in ‘Teesra Kaun’ starring her alongside, Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey
seeing physical abuse as a kid
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about seeing physical abuse as a kid