Shocking! when Shamita Shetty went into depression, and the reason was Shilpa's marriage

MUMBAI: Raj Kundra is making headlines due to the ongoing pornographic case, because of which actress Shilpa Shetty is also making headlines, because netizens are trolling the actress by making different memes. Netizens did not leave sister in law Shamita Shetty, we have seen many trolling messages passed on her also.

But do you know actress Shamita Shetty and sister of Shilpa Shetty went into depression after the marriage of her sister Shilpa Shetty, yes you heard right. Show me the event into operation after the marriage of her sister and this was revealed by the actress Shamita Shetty herself in the Kapil Sharma show.

Shamita told Kapil that she had gone into depression for a month after their wedding. She had said, "I was happy when Raj, Shilpa got married, but I also went into depression for a month. Because, when Shilpa was at home, we all used to laughs out loud with her. We were missing her."

Well keeping all the controversies aside, this indeed shows the sister love between both the actresses, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

Actress Shamita Shetty was last seen in the web series Black Windows which is streaming on Zee 5. Where as on the other hand actress Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the movie Hungama 2.

