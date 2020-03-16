Shocking! When Sherlyn Chopra made headlines for revealing that she had s*x for money

MUMBAI: Not just that, she's also starred in Kamasutra 3D, which hit it off well with audiences. The actress grabbed all the attention back in 2013 when she became the first Indian woman to pose nude for the official Playboy magazine. Her pictures went viral on social media at that time.

She once even went a step ahead and revealed her s*x life on a public forum. She took to Twitter and made a confession that she had slept with people for money. Her confession created quite a stir on social media.

Back in 2012, Sherlyn tweeted, “The confessions of ‘just a girl’-Dear all, before I proceed, let me make it very clear that the intent of sharing the following confessions…is not to create public sympathy OR to raise eyebrows OR to project myself as a ‘bad girl gone good’….itz just to state a few facts…….I’ve been receiving contact numbers on my Twitter handle n on [email protected] of those who wish 2 enjoy…..physical intimacy with me at a price…In the past, on various occasions, I’ve had s*x 4 money…out of all my past experiences of paid s*x, there’s not a single one that I remember.”

She added, “U r free to make a mockery of my confessions OR to consider them as utter nonsense OR to believe in their genuineness.”

Last year, Sherlyn Chopra made some shocking allegations against Shilpa Shetty‘s husband and businessman Raj Kundra of creating and distributing p*rn online.

Earlier, on being asked about posing nude, Sherlyn revealed that she had no reservations and completely enjoyed the process. “When we are born do we feel shy? Do we tell the doctors and family that my god I am born n*ked? I understand the conscious minds of infants are not developed at that time. But I feel we are conditioned by society, parents, siblings and external factors that this is good or that is bad without questioning which I think is wrong. I enjoyed my nude shoot,” she said.

