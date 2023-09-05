Shocking! "Where are your pants" netizesn trolls Sonnalli Seygall for her dress

Actress Sonnalli Seygall is getting some negative and unheathy comments with the regards to her dressing, have a look at the video and the comments
movie_image: 
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI: Actress Sonnalli Seygall is no doubt one of the major head Turners coming from Bollywood industry in terms of acting and fashion, we have seen and loved the actress in her movies and also seen her grabbing the attention of the fans all over social media with her looks.

She definitely knows the right formula and mantra to set internet on fire and make our head turns with her fashion and recently we have seen the actress Sonnalli Seygall grabbing the attention of the fans once again as she was clicked around the city while she was attending an event.

This video of the actress Sonnalli Seygall is grabbing the attention of the fans and no doubt setting the social media on fire, indeed she is looking supremely hot, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciate her for her hot looks. But on the other hand there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see many people are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense, also many people are complaining that she is completely uncomfortable in that dress. Also few are commenting that why does she had not worn pants.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Sonnalli Seygall and how did you like her fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

