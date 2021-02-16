Shocking! This is who Disha Patani spent her Valentine's Day with, and it's not Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Known for her hotness and fitness, actress Disha Patani won the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and her actions over time, the diva who was considered as the national Crush never fails to impress her fans with her amazing post, be it defining beauty with her selfies or be it redefining fitness goals the diva always lands to the expectation of the fans.

Having said that the diva is ruling the hearts of the fans overtime now and fans too never fail to express their love towards her, and today the actress surprised her fans with her new picture where she was seen celebrating Valentine with her special and that special one is not Tiger Shroff.

Have a look:

In this picture we see the actress was seen as beautiful as ever celebrating her Valentine's eve with her pets, sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day”.

Well, this is indeed sweet from the side of the actress celebrating Valentine and showering her love towards her pets, this cute picture of the star is surely winning the hearts of the fans all over and we look forward to many such amazing posts coming from the diva.

The actress was recently seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 for the promotions of her upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will have a theatrical release on Eid 2021, the movie will also have Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda. She also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty as her 2021 looks to be fantastic.

