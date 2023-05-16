Shocking! "Who wears wollen cap in mumbai summer" Netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is getting some unhealthy and negative comment with regards to his dressing sense, check out the comments below
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, he is no doubt one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema, the actor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans with regards to his latest video 

On one side in the fans are praising the actor Ranbir Kapoor with regards to his style and dressing and saying that he is looking handsome, on the other hand, many people are trolling the actor for different reasons.

also read Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika's talent?

As we can see these comment many people are saying this is not at all an appropriate outfit to wear in summer, many people are saying that who were this winter cap in summer, doesn't he feeling hot wearing this cap in this heat.

What are your views on this style of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and these comments  from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read Shocking! Saif Ali Khan's 2012 assault case trial to begin next month after 11 years of him allegedly assaulting South African businessman

