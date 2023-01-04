Shocking! "Why to attend event if Bollywood is bad", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she attends an event

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance. Check out the comments below
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been winning hearts with her beautiful acting and making heads turn with her public appearance. She is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous diva coming from the Bollywood industry who is known for her fashion and fitness.

 

Having said that, this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen attending an event in Mumbai yesterday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely looks very beautiful along with her husband Nick Jonas. The fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her beautiful outfit.

But, there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Check out the comments below.

As we can see above, netizens are emphasising on the fact that the actress badmouthed Bollywood in a recent interview, but then here she is, marking her attendance in a party. They question her presence in the event as Bollywood is not her favourite place to be according to the recent revelation. Also, many are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views of the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and these comments coming from the side of netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

