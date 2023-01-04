Shocking! "Why to attend event if Bollywood is bad" netizens trolls Priyanka Chopra as she attends an event

Actress Priyanka Chopra is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her beautiful acting and her public appearance, she is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known for her fashion and fitness.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Priyanka Chopra is grabbing the attention of the fans are she was seen attending an event in Mumbai  yesterday, no doubt Priyanka Chopra is looking very beautiful along with husband Nick Jonas and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actress for her beautiful outfit.

Having said that there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – (Kya Baat Hai! All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is a proof)

As we can see these comments people are saying that actress had said few bad things about Bollywood and now she is here to Mark her attendance in a party, why she has visited a party when she hates Bollywood, whereas many people are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views of the actress Priyanka Chopra and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - (Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows a huge drop on its second day )

