Shocking! “Why can't she open her door for herself” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video

MUMBAI Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her cuteness and some amazing acting projects.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and videos of the actress Janhvi Kapoor and now this latest video of the actress along with the actor Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention of the fans.





As we can see actress Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were leaving for Dubai and they were clicked at the airport and we can see actor Varun Dhawan is opening the car door for the actress, well, this has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side by the fans are praising the actor Varun Dhawan on the other hand they are trolling the actress Janhvi Kapoor

As we can see these comments, people are saying that Varun Dhawan is a gentleman but on the other hand Janhvi Kapoor was so rude, she did not even say thank you to the actor for opening the car door, whereas on the other hand many people are saying that can't she even open the car door on herself, she was waiting for the actor.

What are your views on these comments from the audience for the actress Janhvi Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

