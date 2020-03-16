Shocking! This is why Dev Anand called Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram a dirty film

MUMBAI: Even before its release, the film was faced with a lot of controversies mainly due to obscenity. Interestingly, the film helped the filmmaker Raj Kapoor for reviving his career after Bobby. On the other hand, Dev Anand wasn’t too impressed with the film and called it a dirty film.

The film which was released in 1978 starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. Although the film had a lot of sensual content, interestingly, CBFC issued the film with a U certificate.

Meanwhile, during the time of its release, Raj Kapoor’s directorial Satyam Shivam Sundaram was a hit but it still grabbed a lot of attention for obvious reasons. A case was even filed against Zeenat Aman starrer for ‘moral depravity and shocking erosion of public decency’.

During the same time, Dev Anand’s Des Pardes was also released. The actor wasn’t impressed with Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram and as quoted by Vir Sanghvi, the actor said, “It’s a dirty film. Did you notice how the camera kept focusing on Zeenat’s body? Dirty!”

With support from writer Jainendra Jain, music director Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and costume designer Bhanu Aithaiya, Satyam Shivam Sundarama provokes and evokes and engages and extols by turn. Apparently, Lata Mangeshkar, who is said to be the inspiration with her matchless voice for this film, was not too keen to sing the songs of the film with Laxmikant Pyarelal.

