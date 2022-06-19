Shocking! This is why Dharmendra paid spot boys to goof up on the sets of Sholay

Dharmendra made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. His most successful pairing was with Hema Malini, who went on to become his wife.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 11:30
MUMBAI: Dharmendra made his debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. His most successful pairing was with Hema Malini, who went on to become his wife. The couple starred together in many films including Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Naya Zamana, Patthar Aur Payal, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Jugnu, Dost, Charas, Maa, Chacha Bhatija, Azaad, and Sholay.

However, did you know that the actor had once paid a large amount to a spot boy just to hug the actress on the sets of Sholay?

The two first shared screen space and fell in love while shooting for their 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. During the time, the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and had 4 children. After dating each other for almost 5 years, the two decided to get hitched in 1980, and the rest is history.

While filming for a scene of Sholay, where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini how to use a revolver, the actor used to pay the spot boy Rs 20 every time they make a blunder. In doing so the actor ended up paying Rs 2000. The actress came to know about this and was impressed.

Dharmendra did this just because he was in love with Hema Malini and enjoyed hugging her on the sets of Sholay. Interestingly, the actor had even created a code so that the spot boys knew what to do when he does something.

If the actor pulls his ear that means it was a signal for light boys and they have to make goof-ups with trolley movement or they should drop a reflector and if he touches his nose that means the shot was okay. The unit played out according to the actor, and Hema was indeed amazed.

In 1997, Dharmendra received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema. He has been a member of the 14th Lok Sabha of India, representing Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2012, he was honoured India's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

