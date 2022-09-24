Shocking! “Why is her behaving abnormally”, Netizens trolls Karan Singh Grover on this recent video

MUMBAI : Soon to be mom Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple is getting all the love and blessings as they are all set to grace parenthood. The fans are not keeping calm and are showering love and blessing to the them and we can see the pictures which are floating around on social media

Recently Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were seen celebrating the baby shower and they were looking adorable. Bipasha Basu is looking beautiful as ever and Karan Singh Grover is looking supremely handsome. These glimpses from the baby shower event are getting some amazing response from the fans but there are a few people who are not appreciating the actor Karan Singh Grover and his gestures and started trolling him for his appearances and behaviour.

ALSO READ – Must read! Check out the movie/series titles which depicted silence

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying why the actor is behaving like a child and like and abnormal person. What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Karan Singh Grover, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside