Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe" netizens trolls Priyanka Chopra on her latest media appearance

MUMBAI :Across Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of the fans with beautiful contribution in Bollywood industry, she is indeed one of those names who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness.

The fans always looks forward to the pictures and project of the actress and having said that the upcoming web series of the actress titled Citadel is the talk of the town and the actress Priyanka Chopra was seen attending a Press Conference for the web series.





Indeed, Priyanka Chopra is looking supremely beautiful as she was seen attending the Press Conference, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her outfit, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying her dress is not at all good, also she is trying hard to talk in an accent, and saying her accent is very fake and she is trying to be wannabe.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side netizens for the actress Priyanka Chopra and how excited are you for her web series of the actress titled Citadel, do let us know in the comment section below.

