Shocking! “Why is she looking like this always”, netizens troll Disha Patani for her new public appearance

Actress Disha Patani is brutally trolled for her new public appearance, have a look at a few comments regarding the same.
Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans ruling the hearts of the fans with her sizzling looks and her fashion, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space.

 


 
Indeed the fans always looks for the new post of the actress Disha Patani and now this new video of her is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked with her best friend, indeed she is looking supremely hot as she was clicked with him, the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans with her hot avatar. But there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons. Have a look at the comments.

As we these comments, many have noticed what sort of face the actress is making and they are saying why she is making such faces, why she is looking sad?, also few have noticed and trolled that she is looking very weak.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for actress Disha Patani, and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

