Shocking! “Why is she walking like Malaika Arora” Netizens trolls Ananya Panday as she arrives for Ayushman Khurrana’s Diwlai bash

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. In a small span of time with her acting she has indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans.

Ananya Panday is indeed one such name who is known not only for her amazing acting contributions but also for her fashion and cuteness. She has been winning the hearts of the fans with her dressing style at different public appearances and once again she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her recent public appearance as she was papped for Diwali Bash which was hosted by Ayushman Khurrana.

No doubt, the actress is looking gorgeous in this outfit as she was attending the Diwali party which was hosted by Ayushman Khurana but there are few people who are not appreciating this attire of the actress and started trolling her.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that she should have worn something decent and something matching to the festival of Diwali, whereas many people are commenting on her walking style, asking why is she working like Malaika Arora.

What are your views on the actress Ananya Panday and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

