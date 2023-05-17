Shocking! “Why is she wearing night gown” netizens trolls Esha Gupta on her Cannes outfit

Actress Esha Gupta is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dress at the Cannes festival
Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema who is known not only for her craft but also for her hot looks.

Well it's a proud moment for all the fans of the actress Esha Gupta as she had made her Cannes debut. The pictures of the actress at the Cannes red carpet are grabbing the attention of the fans and getting all the love from the fans and audience.

Indeed, actress Esha Gupta is looking supremely hot as she was seen at the Cannes red Carpet, well on one side where fans are not keeping calm and praising the actress on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actress for her dress.

As we see, many people are expressing that her dress is not at all appropriate to represent India at international level, many people are saying why she is not wearing anything down, and saying for representing India she should be wearing something Indian.

What are your views on the actress Esha Gupta and her dress and how did you like the dress of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

