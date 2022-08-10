Shocking! “Why is she wearing such a ugly blouse’” Netizens trolls Neha Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood who is known only for her acting contribution but also for her sizzling looks and her fitness.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Neha Sharma is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen walking the ramp for an event, indeed she is grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling outfit and she is indeed setting the social media on fire by her dress. The fans are praising the actress but on the other hand there are few people who are trolling her for her dress.

As we can see these comments many people are not all happy the way she has been dressed up, many people are saying that her blouse is very ugly, whereas many people are also saying that she herself is looking very much uncomfortable in that dress, also many people are expressing that her dress is cheap and on the fashion lines of Uorfi Javed.

What are you always on these coming from the side of netizens for actress Neha Sharma on her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

