Shocking! 'Why is she wearing Uorfi Javed's clothes?', say Netizens as they troll Nushrratt Bharuccha on her recent public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Nushratt Bharucchaa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting! We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and creating a strong mark in the hearts of the fans.

The actress won the hearts of the audience with her acting in social drama 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

She is one of the actresses who has an impeccable taste when it comes to script selection and she defines beuty on another level!

Having said that, the recent public appearance of the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been the talk of the town and that is because of her outfit.



No doubt Nushrratt Bharuccha is looking pretty hot in the outfit while she was papped around the city. The fans are not keeping calm but praising the actress for her look, however, there are some people who did not appreciate this outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see in these comments, netizens are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her peculiar clothing.

On the professional front actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in the movie Ram Setu which will also have Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez along with her. The movie will hit the big screen on 25th October.

