Shocking! "Why is she wearing Urfi Javed's clothes", Netizens trolls Nushrratt Bharuccha on her public appearance

MUMBAI :Actress Nusrat Bharucha has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and creating a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

She is no doubt one such name that is known for her script selection and her fashion, having said that the recent public appearance of the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been the talk of the town and this is due to her dressing.



No doubt Nushrratt Bharuccha is looking so pretty hot in this outfit as she was papped around the city. The fans are not keeping calm but praising the actress for her look, but there are few people who did not appreciate this outfit of the actress and have started trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments netizens are directly comparing actress Nushrratt Bharuccha with Urfi Javed who is known for her dressing and fashion. They are saying how come she is wearing Urfi Javed’s clothes today. whereas many people are saying that her shorts are way too short.

On the professional front actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in the movie Ram Setu which will also have Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez along with her. The movie will hit the big screen on 25th October.

