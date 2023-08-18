Shocking! "Why such an uncomfortable dress and reveal every time" netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for this new video, have a look at some of the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:54
movie_image: 
Bhumi

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from the acting space. She has been a major attraction coming from Indian cinema who is also known for her hot looks.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was spotted around the city. Indeed she is looking very hot as she was clicked last evening, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments below. 

 

Also read-Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more

As we see many are not happy with the dress of the actress. They are expressing that she is not at all looking hot and seems to be uncomfortable. Few are saying she badly needs a designer.

What are your views on these comments for the actress and how did you like her dress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar hot BHUMI PEDNEKAR SEXY Bhumi Pednekar trolled BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nikkita Gagh and Mayank Chopra roped in for Altt’s Bekaboo season 3
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
MUMBAI: Star Bharat, the leading Indian television channel known for its diverse range of engaging shows, is all set to...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Aisha Ahmed
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
Pankaj Tripathi
RIP! Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99
Akshay Kumar
OMG! Shanthi Priya reveals she slipped into depression after her Saugandh co-star Akshay Kumar made THIS remark about her physical appearance, “He didn’t apologize”
Sunny Deol
Relief! Sunny Deol’s Mumbai Villa auction plea withdrawn by Bank Of Baroda citing ‘technical reasons’
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response