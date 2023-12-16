Shocking! "Why they came in a separate cars, also Aishwarya looks little irritated and disgusted" netizens reacts on the new video as Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrived for a function

MUMBAI: No doubt Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved and followed couple we have in industry, over the time with their beautiful appearances in different parties and event they have manage to Grab the attention of the fans and rule the hearts of millions, definitely they are one such name who never fails to give some major couple goals.

As we all know there are many reports and rumors which are floating all over the internet which are speaking about the separation news of the couple and yesterday there was a video which was floating all over the internet where Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended their daughter Aradhya Bachchan's function in the City.

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side people are saying that this video has shut all the rumors of separation, whereas many people have said that nothing is good between the two because they have arrived in separate cars and they have their set of comments, check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are assuming and guessing that nothing is good between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai because they have arrived in separate cars, also many people are saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking little irritated with Abhishek Bachchan and that can be seen in the camera. Many people have also connected and said Jaya Bachchan has not arrived with them so something is not right between them

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and what do you think about this beautiful couple,do let us know in the comment section below.

