Shocking! This is why Vijay Raaz was once arrested

MUMBAI: Vijay Raaz started off with a small but significant role in Ram Gopal Varma's Jungle. Naseeruddin Shah had seen him perform at the NSD and recommended him to Mahesh Mathai for Bhopal Express and to Mira Nair for Monsoon Wedding. After the success of Monsoon Wedding, Raaz received many roles. His first mainstream film cast as the leading actor was Raghu Romeo, a box-office success, where Raaz depicts the life of a confused lower-class Indian man.

However, with immense stardom comes some infamous controversies too. Talking about one such, did you know Vijay was once arrested on drug charges in Abu Dhabi?

Quite a shocker right? However, it’s true. Back in 2005, Vijay Raaz was once arrested in Abu Dhabi over drug charges. For the unversed, the actor was on his way to Dubai for the shooting of his Hindi film Deewane Hue Pagal directed by Vikram Bhatt. However, when he was being checked at the airport, the officials found six grams of marijuana in his hand luggage.

However, Vijay Raaz was released the next day as he was found innocent. When asked about the arrest, Vijay told Gulf News, “I do not know from where and how it crept into my baggage. By the manner in which events unfolded, I suspect that someone planted it there. When I saw it, I was in total shock. I have never, ever taken drugs.”

Vijay added, “The police carried out a blood and urine test on me. The results were negative. Believe me, the experience was horrible. The Indian embassy was very helpful. They came and met me while I was in jail. Even the Abu Dhabi police were very decent and at no time was I mistreated. I had to sign some papers in Arabic, I had no idea what I was signing. I will never forget this experience.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Raaz's portrayal of a trans woman in Gangubai Kathiawadi had sparked many debates online. While some fans wonder why a transperson wasn't hired for the role, others called Vijay the right choice.

Credits: Koimoi