Shocking! "Why is your dress inspired from Uorfi Javed" Netizens on Kriti Sanon's dress for an event

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her cuteness and fashion. The fans no doubt always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress which definitely grabs their attention.

Having said that this latest video of the actress Kriti Sanon is getting viral all over the internet as he was seen attending a screening event, indeed the actress she is looking supremely hot in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating the fashion of the of the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dress.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that what sort of the dressing is this, this is not an appropriate dress for public events. Whereas maximum comments are saying that her dress is inspired by Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion, whereas people are saying that they did not expect this sort of fashion from the actress.

What are your views on these comments and the dressing of the actress Kriti Sanon, do let us know in the comment section below.

