SHOCKING! Will Jacqueline Fernandez be the part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour

MUMBAI: For the past few days, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the wrong reason. The picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gone viral on the internet. Sukesh has been booked for the money laundering case of 200 crores and he is out on bail these days. Reportedly the actress was called for questioning by ED. It is said the conman has given Jackky some expensive gifts which include an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 Lakhs and three Persian cats of Rs 9 Lakhs each. Due to this interrogation, the actress’ work has suffered a lot. ED has even asked her not to leave the country until further notice. She was supposed to be part of Salman Khan’s tour in Riyadh and it is still uncertain whether she will make it or not.

Also read: OMG! Did Salman Khan replace Jacqueline Fernandez from Da-bangg concert?

A few days back, Salman Khan had shared a post about his Da-Bangg tour in which he had tagged Jacqueline. Last night during the press conference of Da-Bangg in Riyadh, Salman Khan broke his silence and revealed whether she will be part of the Da-Bangg Tour or not.

At the press conference, Salman said, “Inshallah, she will be here tomorrow. If not, I'll perform as Jacqueline.” So, now let’s see whether Riyadh will get to watch Jacqueline’s performance or not.

Salman Khan is a very dear friend of Jacqueline Fernandez. The two have worked together in movies like Kick and Race 3. And it is said that she will also be part of Kick 2. This year, Jacqueline had also featured in a dance number in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be working in films like Attack, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Vikrant Rona.

Credit: Bollywoodlife

Also read: Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded tour in Dubai was an evening that fans won't forget!



