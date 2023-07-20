Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen liya fashion ke naam par”, netizens troll Sonam Kapoor for her fashion sense

Actress Sonam Kapoor is getting brutally trolled for her outfit, have a look at the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/20/2023 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI:  Actress Sonam Kapoor is indeed one of the major head turners when it comes to acting and fashion. She has been blessing the fans with some beautiful fashion goals and millions of fans look up to her for the same.

 

 

Now, there is a video of the actress getting viral all over, where she was spotted around the city. Wans are showering all the love towards the actress, whereas on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for her fashion and outfit.

As we see these comments there are many people who are expressing that the dress of the actress is weird and saying ‘fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi pehen liya hao’, also few saying ‘Pailka Bazaar se liya hai kya dress’

What are your views on these comments and the actress Sonam Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.
